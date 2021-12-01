Ballew Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 10,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 57.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $4,928,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 128,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

