Ballew Advisors Inc Has $2.61 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,246. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.34.

