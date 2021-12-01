Ballew Advisors Inc Has $394,000 Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

IAT traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. 2,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,615. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

