Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $1.09 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 171,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,130,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,349,000 after buying an additional 401,039 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.97. 833,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,046,047. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

