Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.