Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Upgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has €0.72 ($0.82) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €0.70 ($0.80).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.67.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.