Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 6,487,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,249. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

