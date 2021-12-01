Bancor (BNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $73.50 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Bancor has a market capitalization of $988.30 million and approximately $73.50 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00007182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00239688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00087734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 234,812,577 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Bancor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.