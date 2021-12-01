Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Shares Down 0.6%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 11,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHPF)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.