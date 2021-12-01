Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Tupperware Brands worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $764.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

