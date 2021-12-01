Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.88 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 850.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 503,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

