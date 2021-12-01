Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $1,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

