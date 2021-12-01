Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,138 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46.

