Bank of America Corp DE Sells 508 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.61% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99.

