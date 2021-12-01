Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,391 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.39% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter.

VSDA opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

