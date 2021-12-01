Bank of America Upgrades FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Buy

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

FMC stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

