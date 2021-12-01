Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

