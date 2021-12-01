Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

