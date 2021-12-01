Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:BARK opened at $5.36 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

