Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 18379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

