Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Shares of BNED traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,711. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

