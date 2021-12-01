Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

TSQ stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

