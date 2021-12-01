Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

AVGO opened at $553.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.96 and its 200 day moving average is $494.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.74 and a 12-month high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

