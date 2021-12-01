Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,297,669. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

