Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.