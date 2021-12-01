Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

