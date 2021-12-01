Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,583,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 308,365 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 234,119 shares during the last quarter.

SPD opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

