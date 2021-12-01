Bata (BTA) Market Cap Reaches $159,301.62

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 92% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $159,301.62 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.00369775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.