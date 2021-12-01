Bean Cash Price Down 43% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $971,169.21 and $988.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,464,939,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

