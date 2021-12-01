Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $613.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.