Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

