Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck Buys 1,500 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $830.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 112.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

