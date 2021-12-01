BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00241896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

