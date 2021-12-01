Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $26.07

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.07, but opened at $25.22. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $905.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.54.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. Analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 73.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.