Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.00

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 15114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

