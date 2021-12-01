Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.55 and last traded at $73.61. Approximately 15,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,402,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 243,449 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

