BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $228.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 25.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 202,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.