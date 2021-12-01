BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,192,571 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $14.35.

BYSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

