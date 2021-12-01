Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.19. Bilfinger has a one year low of €22.46 ($25.52) and a one year high of €33.34 ($37.89).
About Bilfinger
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.