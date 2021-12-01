Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.19. Bilfinger has a one year low of €22.46 ($25.52) and a one year high of €33.34 ($37.89).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.