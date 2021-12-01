Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu Acquires 45,000 Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £73,800 ($96,420.17).
Shares of CIC opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.67. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26.
Conygar Investment Company Profile
