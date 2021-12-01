Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu Acquires 45,000 Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £73,800 ($96,420.17).

Shares of CIC opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.67. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.