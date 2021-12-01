Bintex Futures Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $98,851.99 and $42,732.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.69 or 0.07977770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.46 or 0.99756756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021495 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

