BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.23

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 1364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,580. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BioAtla by 55.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioAtla during the third quarter worth $90,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioAtla by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

