Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

