Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.