BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.02

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 8686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

The firm has a market cap of $641.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

