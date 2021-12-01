Bit-Z Token (BZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

Bit-Z Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

