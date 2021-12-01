BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $748.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00402133 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 328,686,415 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

