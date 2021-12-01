BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) CEO Acquires $30,250.00 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -223.78 and a beta of 1.32. BK Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -799.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,221,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

