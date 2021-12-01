BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $35,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $22.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $927.19. 5,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $905.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $895.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.