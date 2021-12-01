BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:MYN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,612. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.