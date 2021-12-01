BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Rajneesh Vig Purchases 7,500 Shares

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. 183,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,539. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

